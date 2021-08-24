Raymond James Reiterates “C$10.00” Price Target for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KNT. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.95.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

