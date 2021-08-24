Capital Square LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capital Square LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 36,881,715 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,036 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after buying an additional 3,524,916 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. 51,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

