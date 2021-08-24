Capital Square LLC Makes New Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 403,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.75. 1,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,372. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,983 shares of company stock valued at $256,762. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.