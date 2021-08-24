Capital Square LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,718,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,627,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,362,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,877,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,317,000.

DFUS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,779. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.80.

