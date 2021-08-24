Nwam LLC Has $11.07 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,679 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 830,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,090,000 after purchasing an additional 119,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:GOVT remained flat at $$26.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,411 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.