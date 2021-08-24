$0.13 EPS Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMRK shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:LMRK remained flat at $$16.16 on Thursday. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,219. The company has a market capitalization of $411.92 million, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 444,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

