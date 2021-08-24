TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.19. TFI International posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.97. 2,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

