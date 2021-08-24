Capital Square LLC Decreases Stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Capital Square LLC lowered its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,191 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC owned 0.16% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. lifted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

NYSE:CTT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. 406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,600. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

