Capital Square LLC Purchases 17,821 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Square LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.2% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of T traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.51. 747,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,451,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.35. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

