Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.1% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.40. 217,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,376. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.