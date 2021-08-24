ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,771 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 6.5% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.43. The company had a trading volume of 398,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,435. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.72.

