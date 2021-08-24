Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG traded up $9.54 on Tuesday, hitting $1,921.54. 3,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,046. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,936.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,684.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,754.13.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,177,585.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

