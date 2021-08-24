Cryptobuyer Reaches Market Capitalization of $220,702.43 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 146.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $220,702.43 and approximately $23.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.76 or 0.00791334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00097051 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.