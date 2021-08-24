Unifty Price Down 0.6% This Week (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $27.76 million and approximately $174,908.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $26.47 or 0.00055020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00124260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00155040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,148.09 or 1.00066777 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.52 or 0.00984126 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.58 or 0.06570757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,474 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.