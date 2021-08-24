Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.58 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.49 or 0.00009330 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.00364054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Trabzonspor Fan Token

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CRYPTO:TRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

