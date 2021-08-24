Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,063.00

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $548,941.46 and approximately $5,063.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.76 or 0.00791334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00097051 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,119,427,104,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

