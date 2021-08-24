Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $553.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to announce sales of $553.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $547.87 million and the highest is $559.15 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $496.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Surgery Partners stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. 7,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,162,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,573 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

