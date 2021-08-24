Analysts Set 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) PT at €27.85

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €27.85 ($32.77).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

1&1 Drillisch stock remained flat at $€25.12 ($29.55) during trading hours on Thursday. 110,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €25.34. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 1-year high of €27.12 ($31.91). The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

