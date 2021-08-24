Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.10. The company had a trading volume of 127,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,334. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.