Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 10,710 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 4.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $63.18. 46,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,993. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.91.

