Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $5.65 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

ACWI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.55. 109,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,205. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.32. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $103.77.

