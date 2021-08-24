Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Peak Financial Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,245,592. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $373.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

