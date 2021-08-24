iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is WJ Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

WJ Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.86. 156,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,967. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $450.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.