WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in Alphabet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 1,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $19.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,841.82. 25,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,650.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,843.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

