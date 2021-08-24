Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after purchasing an additional 544,058 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.14. The company had a trading volume of 63,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

