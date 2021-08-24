Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 3.6%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.91 and last traded at $31.04. Approximately 11,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 468,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). Sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,690,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,052,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.