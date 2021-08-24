Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,058,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 21,066,525 shares.The stock last traded at $40.71 and had previously closed at $41.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.44.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.