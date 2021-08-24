Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 237 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 49,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $363,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,754. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.