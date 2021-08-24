ThreeFold Reaches One Day Volume of $30,795.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $30,795.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00053094 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00067765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00124664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00102886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00155348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,211.07 or 0.99960406 BTC.

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

