ZooKeeper Hits One Day Trading Volume of $233,991.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $233,991.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00053094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00124664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00155348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,211.07 or 0.99960406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.17 or 0.00985219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.47 or 0.06573615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 41,874,887 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZOOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.