Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $23,690.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 212.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004774 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

