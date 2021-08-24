Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $15.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

EGO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.51. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 149,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,649,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3,455.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 555,366 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

