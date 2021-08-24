Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.35.

A number of analysts have commented on CXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 72,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $20,327,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

