Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.25. The company had a trading volume of 190,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,611. The stock has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.