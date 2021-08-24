Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,345 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after acquiring an additional 144,610 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,984. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.40.

