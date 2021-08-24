Community Bank of Raymore Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.67. 21,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,544. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.