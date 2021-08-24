Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 125,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,969. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

