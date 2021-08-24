Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.4% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

VNQ traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 95,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,641. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

