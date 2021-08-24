OceanEx Token (OCE) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.86 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and $216,394.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00123779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00154259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,244.99 or 1.00211992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.54 or 0.00981537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.60 or 0.06544261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

