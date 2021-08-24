Ryo Currency (RYO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,479.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $3,479.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,142.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.22 or 0.06612011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $638.96 or 0.01327215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.00363724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00131213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.79 or 0.00645557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00334201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.00325924 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,060,853 coins and its circulating supply is 31,943,541 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

