Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ MARK traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 34,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $118.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.98. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MARK shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.
