Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MARK traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 34,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $118.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.98. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MARK shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 7,511.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Remark worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

