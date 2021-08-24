Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 7,024 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $48,908.08.

REAL traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $30.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REAL. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter worth about $38,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

