Ian Testrow Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) Stock

Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) insider Ian Testrow purchased 1,000,000 shares of Emeco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$1,215,000.00 ($867,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Emeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Emeco Holdings Limited provides heavy earthmoving equipment and mining service solutions in Australia. The company rents trucks, excavators, dozers, loaders, and graders. It is also involved in the maintenance and remanufacturing of various components of heavy earthmoving equipment. Emeco Holdings Limited was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

