Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Market Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANFGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

OTCMKTS ANFGF traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.21.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

