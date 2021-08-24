Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

OTCMKTS RDSMY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 56,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,042. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.21.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

