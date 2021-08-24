Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Has $331,000 Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lowered its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,405,000 after buying an additional 45,322 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lindsay by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,509,000 after buying an additional 155,417 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lindsay by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 251,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,914,000 after purchasing an additional 47,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 108,932 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.80. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,325. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $91.41 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

