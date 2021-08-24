WJ Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

IUSV traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.31. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $74.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

