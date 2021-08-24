Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 899,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,002 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises about 2.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCSL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 28,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 101.96%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.