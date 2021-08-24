Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.09

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.09 and last traded at $110.04, with a volume of 8457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,614,038. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Shutterstock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Shutterstock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

