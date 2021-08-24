$7.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will announce $7.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.13 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $24.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $25.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,223. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

